Pleasant Valley School District, in partnership with the Scott County Y, will expand its preschool program.
Cindy Lewis, Pleasant Valley School District director of elementary education, said the new Y-staffed preschool will be at Bridgeview Elementary School, LeClaire.
“We knew the YMCA was looking for another spot to open up program, and we said 'What about this classroom at Bridgeview?'” Lewis said.
Representatives from the Y measured and inspected the site to ensure it meets adequate guidelines, she said. “So we are moving forward to open up that classroom for 20 students in the fall.” If needed, the facility could serve as many as 40 students in the fall, she said.
“We’re still early in the process, but we’re moving forward,” Lewis said.
Existing preschools at both Bridgeview and Hopewell Elementary School, Bettendorf, are staffed by Pleasant Valley teachers.
A registration site will soon be set up for the preschool. Until then, for more information, contact Deb Gustafson, executive director of child care and family services, Scott County Family Y, 563-323-5725.