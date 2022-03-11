Pleasant Valley High School locked down briefly, but threat was found to be unsubstantiated

Pleasant Valley High School was locked down late Friday morning after administrators received a tip about a threat that has since been found to be unsubstantiated.
The tip was received about 10:40 a.m. via Crime Stoppers' P3 app, according to a news release from the Pleasant Valley Community School District. The tip stated there could be a potentially threatening situation at the high school.
The school was put in "soft lock down," according to the release. That means students and employees remain in their rooms until told to leave.
The school resource officer, other Scott County Sherriff's Office deputies, and school administrators investigated the tip and deemed it to be false.
The contents of the tip were not provided, but the district said its nature required that it be taken seriously.
The district and the sheriff's office are working to identify the person who submitted the tip.
An old coal car in the abandoned Hunky Dory Mine near the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois in July of 1982. The mine was sealed in the fall of that year. Coal has been mined in 76 Illinois counties. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Earl Bashaw of the Rock Island Forest Preserve looks through the abandoned Hunky Dory Mine near the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois in July of 1982. The mine was sealed in the fall of that year.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
In 1982 R.F. Rudy Mielke then 86 looks around the sealed entrance to the former Gem Mine in Colona Township, Illinois in July of 1982. The mines 140-foot concrete shaft was officially capped in 1964 but was still listed as an environmental hazard in 1982 because of coal slag, debris and water runoff from the abandoned mine.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
In 1982 R.F. Rudy Mielke then 86 looks around the sealed entrance to the former Gem Mine in Colona Township, Illinois in July of 1982.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
In 1982 R.F. Rudy Mielke then 86 looks over the coal slag, debris and water runoff from the abandoned Gem Mine in Colona Township, Illinois in July of 1982. Mielke started working coal mines in the area in 1912 and eventually owned three mines with his brothers.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Earl Bashaw of the Rock Island Forest Preserve looks through the abandoned Hunky Dory Mine near the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois in July of 1982.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Earl Bashaw of the Rock Island Forest Preserve looks around the entrance to the abandoned Hunky Dory Mine near the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois in July of 1982.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
The County Line coal mine owned by the Mielke brothers.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Black dots identifies the locations of former coal mines in the Quad-Cities area.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Piles of coal slag from Illinois mines closed in the early 1940's, 50's and 60's could still be seen from the air in 1981.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Piles of coal slag from Illinois mines closed in the early 1940's, 50's and 60's could still be seen from the air in 1981.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Piles of coal slag from Illinois mines closed in the early 1940's, 50's and 60's could still be seen from the air in 1981.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
A photograph from 1866 of the Rock Island coal mine located north and west of 24th Street. The operation once filled what is now Black Hawk State Park with the sound of machinery. More than 150-years-ago the mine produced 300 bushels of coal a day was still visible from park trails in 1978.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
