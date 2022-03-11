Pleasant Valley High School locked down briefly over reported threat

Pleasant Valley High School was locked down late Friday morning after administrators received a tip about a threat that has since been found to be unsubstantiated.

The tip was received about 10:40 a.m. via Crime Stoppers' P3 app, according to a news release from the Pleasant Valley Community School District. The tip stated there could be a potentially threatening situation at the high school.

The school was put in "soft lock down," according to the release. That means students and employees remain in their rooms until told to leave.

The school resource officer, other Scott County Sherriff's Office deputies, and school administrators investigated the tip and deemed it to be false.

The contents of the tip were not provided, but the district said its nature required that it be taken seriously.

The district and the sheriff's office are working to identify the person who submitted the tip.

