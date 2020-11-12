Pleasant Valley now requiring masks

"Over the past few weeks, we have been assessing the impact of the latest adjustments to the Centers for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Health quarantine guidelines," the school district said in an email to families. "Based upon the collaboration between our nurses and the health department when contact tracing, we have learned to keep from unnecessarily quarantining your student or others for fourteen days when they are wearing a mask, we need to move away from gaiters and face shields as effective face coverings. Students will be required to wear cloth or disposable masks when in our school buildings."