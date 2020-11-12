Pleasant Valley now requiring masks

In response to Gov. Kim Reynolds' releasing a Summary of Enhanced Public Measures Tuesday, the Pleasant Valley Community School District is now requiring students to wear cloth or disposable masks while inside school buildings.
Pleasant Valley had previously allowed gaiters and face shields to be worn instead, but have been assessing those standards in recent weeks.
"Over the past few weeks, we have been assessing the impact of the latest adjustments to the Centers for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Health quarantine guidelines," the school district said in an email to families. "Based upon the collaboration between our nurses and the health department when contact tracing, we have learned to keep from unnecessarily quarantining your student or others for fourteen days when they are wearing a mask, we need to move away from gaiters and face shields as effective face coverings. Students will be required to wear cloth or disposable masks when in our school buildings."
The school district also said it is reviewing Reynolds' summary to develop plans for the upcoming activities season, and plans to release those plans early next week.
