The principal of Pleasant Valley High School will become the new director of secondary education for the Pleasant Valley district after unanimous approval from the school board Monday night.
Pleasant Valley Community School District Assistant Superintendent Brian Strusz, who will take over when Superintendent Jim Spelhaug retires June 20, sent a note Tuesday about the appointment.
Over the last few weeks, several interviews were conducted for the position, he said. “After deliberation and reflection, we agreed that we had not found the candidate who met our vision and goals for this position,” he said in the memo. Strusz then recommended Zimmer be appointed effective July 1.
“Mr. Zimmer’s tentative plan to retire in two to three years will allow us to utilize the knowledge and experience he has gained over the years to mentor and transition a new high school principal," Strusz said.
The appointment also allows time to seek a candidate to succeed Zimmer as the next director of secondary education, Strusz said.
Strusz said Zimmer’s experience and qualifications include:
- Zimmer is a “constant advocate for the importance of preparing all students for post-secondary success”
- He understands the district’s current needs “as well as the vision to advance learning for all students”
- As the high-school principal for the past 10 years, Zimmer has been involved in the advancement of the district’s secondary curriculum, instruction and assessments
Deborah K. Dayman, administrative assistant to the superintendent, said the responsibilities for the new director of secondary education will be adjusted as Zimmer and Strusz take their new roles.