While the Pleasant Valley School Board considers a lower property-tax levy, district taxpayers still may see a tax hike.
District Chief Financial Officer Mike Clingingsmith and Superintendent Jim Spelhaug on Monday recommended a 25-cent lower property tax levy to the board.
Currently, the district property tax levy rate is $13.66 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. They recommend $13.41 per $1,000 for next year.
“It doesn’t become official of course until our first board meeting in April,” Clingingsmith said Wednesday. “That will be the day the board approves the certified budget and levy.”
Clingingsmith explained the board will consider the effects of residential rollback, essentially the percentage of each taxpayer’s assessed valuation subject to property taxes. For the next property-tax cycle, a greater portion of residential assessed value will be subject to tax.
A year ago, residential rollback was 55.6209 percent, Cliningsmith said. “It increased this year to 56.9180 percent. So it went up by more than a percentage point.”
That means an addition of about 1.3 percent of each property taxpayer’s assessed valuation on a home is subject to property taxes for next year.
“Even if the assessed valuation stayed the same, just because of the residential rollback increase, you would pay more in property taxes,” he said.
“We would have had to have lowered our property tax levy rate by about 31 cents for it not to feel like an increase for our taxpayers,” he said. “We felt like we couldn’t lower it by that much, so we ended up recommending lowering it by 25 cents," or $13.41 per $1,000 taxable valuation.
“We felt like we couldn’t lower the levy rate by 31 cents because of our needs to address growth," he said.
The district faces many growth-related needs, including needing more teachers to address the student population growth. Additionally, the new Forest Grove elementary school is slated to open in August of the 2021-22 school year.
“We’re trying to build money into our budget,” Clingingsmith said.
The board agreed with the recommendation, but has not officially approved it. At its March 25 meeting, the board will make a motion to publish its certified budget at the $13.41 levy rate, he said.
At its April 8 meeting, the board will hold public hearing and will officially adopt the budget.
Last year’s certified budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year was $73,009,121, which includes all school district funds. The budget numbers still are being determined, Clingingsmith said.
The certified budget for fiscal year 2019-20 probably will go up a bit because of the increase in supplemental state said, he said. The state-regulated per-pupil revenue for Pleasant Valley will increase next year from $6,864 up to $7,003 per pupil for the district general fund.