Certified enrollment numbers are up by 114 students in the Pleasant Valley school district, compared with a 176-student increase last year.
Superintendent Jim Spelhaug presented the causes and implications for the change in enrollment at Monday night’s school board meeting.
“When we say ‘drop,’ we’re talking about a drop in growth,” Spelhaug said. “Most school districts aren’t even talking about growth, and we still have triple-digit growth.”
The certified enrollment counts the number of enrolled resident students, which is used for the state school funding formula calculation. The count is taken on the first day of October every year, or the next Monday if Oct. 1 falls on a weekend.
Last year’s graduating class was the largest ever out of Pleasant Valley, which Spelhaug cited as one reason for the “drop.”
“When our graduating class was smaller, because of where our growth is — which is from the bottom up, it’s from the elementary schools — we would actually have entering kindergarten classes that were at least as large, if not bigger, than the senior graduating class,” he said. “So we’d have a net gain. This year, that flipped around.”
Pleasant Valley also saw a loss of 38 kids open-enrolling into the district. Last year’s graduating class had 46 kids open-enrolled, compared with six in this year’s kindergarten class.
“[Open enrollment] is an issue we’ve talked about and talked about: Because of our internal growth, we have to restrict open enrollment in,” Spelhaug said. “ … Until we’re in a spot where we can welcome those students with open arms — and it’s probably going to be a while — we’re going to face that."
Currently, Pleasant Valley is preparing to account for its growth with the construction of a sixth elementary school, Forest Grove, slated to open for the 2021–2022 school year.
“We have to be cognizant that we have to put restrictions on it, and that has an impact,” Spelhaug said. “I worry about that; there will come a point where we’ll want, and we’ll need that open enrollment. It’s just not right now.”
The school board also discussed board transition, as School Board President Chris Cournoyer will be sworn in as a state senator on Jan. 14. Vice President Nikhil Wagle will serve as school board president for the balance of Cournoyer’s term.
Unless a special election is called for, qualified applicants will be interviewed by the Board and appointed until the 2019 election; at the election, the replacement would have to run and win to finish out Cournoyer’s term, which runs until 2021.