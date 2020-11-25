Pocket park, world culture gallery among the Scott County Regional Authority grants this year

The Humane Society of Scott County received $9,222 for its No Fee Pet Return-to-Owner program. Here a dog waits to be walked by volunteers.
Our Lady of the River Church, LeClaire, received $10,000 for the Quad-City Tim Tebow Night to Shine VIRTUAL Prom. This is a photo from the 2019 event held at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
The Family Museum Foundation, Bettendorf, received $5,900 for plush animal and toy replacement project. In this photo from October, Chandler Cox of Davenport paints a sunflower on the parking lot during a Paint the Lot event.
Mercado on Fifth, Moline, received $24,000 to help with the build-out of this indoor space in the former Car Shop for indoor markets and events.
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities received $40,000 for new home construction, home repair and wheel chair ramp programs. In this photo from 2019, Jason Clay, volunteer with Wells Fargo, helps secure drywall as he and other volunteers help Habitat with a home on Davenport's East 6th Street.
The German American Heritage Center, Davenport, received $5,000 for new technology and digital media.
The Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, received $15,000 for the purchase of plants to expand its Children's Garden. This is a view of the garden when it opened in 2014.
The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce Foundation has received an $8,898 grant to help build a pocket park on the west side of downtown Bettendorf by repurposing a rectangular piece of land between Old State Street and U.S. 67 next to Scuba Adventures.
The grant was one of 57 totaling $1,164,202 announced this week by the Scott County Regional Authority, the nonprofit that holds the gaming license for the Isle, Bettendorf.
Construction of the Interstate 74 bridge and its new ramps created an odd slice of unbuildable land that could become an eyesore "if we do not create something beautiful from it," the grant application said.
The park will have a plaza with benches, tables, and chairs that face the river as well as a sculpture pad for rotating street art.
and other types of sculptures.
Goals are to create a sense of place on the west side of downtown, mitigate some of the negative consequences of heavy traffic through town and create a new gateway to encourage more redevelopment, according to the applicaiton.