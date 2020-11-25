Pocket park, world culture gallery among the Scott County Regional Authority grants this year

The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce Foundation has received an $8,898 grant to help build a pocket park on the west side of downtown Bettendorf by repurposing a rectangular piece of land between Old State Street and U.S. 67 next to Scuba Adventures.

The grant was one of 57 totaling $1,164,202 announced this week by the Scott County Regional Authority, the nonprofit that holds the gaming license for the Isle, Bettendorf.

Construction of the Interstate 74 bridge and its new ramps created an odd slice of unbuildable land that could become an eyesore "if we do not create something beautiful from it," the grant application said.

The park will have a plaza with benches, tables, and chairs that face the river as well as a sculpture pad for rotating street art.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

and other types of sculptures.