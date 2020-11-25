 Skip to main content
Pocket park, world culture gallery among the Scott County Regional Authority grants this year
Pocket park, world culture gallery among the Scott County Regional Authority grants this year

The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce Foundation has received an $8,898 grant to help build a pocket park on the west side of downtown Bettendorf by repurposing a rectangular piece of land between Old State Street and U.S. 67 next to Scuba Adventures.
 
The grant was one of 57 totaling $1,164,202 announced this week by the Scott County Regional Authority, the nonprofit that holds the gaming license for the Isle, Bettendorf. 
 
 Construction of the Interstate 74 bridge and its new ramps created an odd slice of unbuildable land that could become an eyesore "if we do not create something beautiful from it," the grant application said.
 
The park will have a plaza with benches, tables, and chairs that face the river as well as a sculpture pad for rotating street art.

and other types of sculptures. 
 
Goals are to create a sense of place on the west side of downtown, mitigate some of the negative consequences of heavy traffic through town and create a new gateway to encourage more redevelopment, according to the applicaiton.
 
Grants are awarded in the categories of education, government/civic and nonprofits.
 
In education, the North Scott School District received $13,904 to promote cultural proficiency and diversity through children's literature. The money will be used to provide each elementary classroom with a collection of books that feature diverse characters and are written by diverse authors.

The hope is to accomplish two goals: for students to see themselves in the books they read, no matter their cultural, racial, economic, or religious backgrounds and for all students to build their understanding and perspective of experiences and cultures that are unlike their own, according to the grant application.

Among nonprofits, the Putnam Museum, Davenport, received $35,000 for a world culture gallery. The Quad-City Botanical Center received $15,000 to buy plants for the second phase of its Children's Garden, building out an area to represent the headwaters of the Mississippi River. And the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 776 received $750 for holiday food baskets for veterans.

The SCRA grants

  • Augustana College, $7,500, Scott County Watershed Health Assessment
  • Balance Autism, $10,000, Children's Autism Project in Davenport/Quad Cities
  • Bettendorf Community School District, $18,664, High School Welding Project: Virtual Reality Training Technology
  • Bettendorf Community School District, $775, Bettendorf Beat Track Producers
  • City of Bettendorf, $107,602, Construction of Tennis/Pickle-Ball Facilities in the Pleasant Valley School District/Forest Grove Park (final installment of $451,602 total commitment)
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, $11,610, Keep Kids Connected Technology Initiative
  • Blue Grass, $35,000, Police Department Squad Car
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, $3,599, Technology Updates for Davenport Sites
  • City of Buffalo, $25,000, Fire Department Emergency Generator
  • City of Buffalo, $6,438, Police Department Tasers and Camera
  • Child Abuse Council, $7,000, Children Exposed to Violence Conference
  • Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation, $4,000, HVAC Replacement
  •  Cornbelt Running Club, $25,000, Quad-City Times Bix 7
  •  Dress for Success Quad Cities, $25,000, Maintaining a Home for Dress For Success Quad Cities
  •  Eldridge Police Department, $7,970, Project Life Saver
  •  Eldridge Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., $50,000, Tower 11 (Chassis & Pump Portion) Refurbishment
  •  Empower House, $8,997, Regaining Purpose After Brain Injury
  •  Family Museum Foundation, $5,900, Plush Animal & Toy Replacement
  • Figge Art Museum, $27,300, Education Outreach Programs
  •  Freight House Farmers Market, $8,000, Market2Go
  •  Friendly House, $40,000, New Passenger Buses Project
  •  FRIENDS of the Davenport Public Library, $40,000, Main Library 21st Century Renovation (final installment of $240,000 total commitment)
  •  Friends of the Quad Cities, $16,600, Destination Center Reimagination
  •  German American Heritage Center, $5,000, Technology and Digital Media
  •  Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, $15,000, Girl Scout Leadership Experience in Scott County
  •  Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, $40,000, New Home Construction, Home Repair and Wheel Chair Ramp Programs
  • Hand In Hand, $5,672, Creative Curriculum for Hand In Hand Child Care
  • Humane Society of Scott County, $9,222, No Fee Pet Return-to-Owner
  • Iowa Legal Aid, $9,775, Updating Technology to Better Serve Low-Income Scott County Residents
  • Junior Achievement of the Heartland, $7,323, Technology Upgrade
  •  City of LeClaire, $25,000, Parks & Recreation Commission - Multi-use Trail at Huckleberry Park
  • Town of Maysville, $26,860, Water Tank Replacement Project
  • Mercado on Fifth, Moline, $24,000, Indoor Expansion
  • Mississippi Bend AEA Special Events Committee, $30,912, David E. Lane Coats for Kids
  •  Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, $4,520, Smart Classrooms for Students with Multiple Disabilities
  •  North Scott Community School District, $13,904, Promoting Cultural Proficiency and Diversity Through Children's Literature
  •  One Eighty, $10,000, Tiny Homes: Affordable Housing for Low-Income Individuals Coming from Incarceration or Addiction
  •  Our Lady of the River Church, LeClaire, $10,000, Quad City Tim Tebow Night to Shine VIRTUAL Prom
  •  Putnam Museum and Science Center, $35,000, World Culture Gallery
  • QC Closet2Closet, $7,499, Hygiene Kit Program
  •  Quad Cities Chamber Foundation, $8,898, Creating a Pocket Park in Downtown Bettendorf
  •  Quad Cities Running Club, $3,750, Run With Us
  •  Quad City Botanical Center, $15,000, Nursery Stock Plant Materials for Children's Garden Phase II - Headwaters
  • Quad City Symphony Orchestra Association, $30,020, Masterworks VI - For America
  •  River Action, Inc., Davenport, $50,000, Historic First Bridge North Pier
  • River Bend Foodbank, $50,000, Cold Storage Expansion
  • Scott County Family Y, $50,000, Building for Generations Capital Campaign, New Downtown Davenport YMCA Project (fifth installment of $500,000 total commitment)
  • Scott County Housing Council, $77,539, Rehab of Single and Multi-Family Affordable Housing
  • Tapestry Farms, $10,000, Using Urban Farming to Invest in the Lives of Refugees
  • The Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, $3,420, Giant "Lego Wall" for Iowa Clinic
  •  United Way of the Quad Cities Area, $14,063, Growing Grassroots
  •  Unity House of Davenport, $20,212, Improving the Safety and Security of Residents in the Pleasant Street House
  •  Vera French Foundation, $42,150, Expansion of Tele-Mental Health Capacity
  •  Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 776, $750, Holiday Food Baskets for Veterans
  •  VTG, Assoc., $2,500, Food Delivery for QC Seniors, Low-Income Residents, and People with Disabilities
  • YWCA of the Quad Cities, $14,258, Mobile Resource Center
