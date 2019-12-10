Poinsettia, light display opens at Vander Veer

The annual Poinsettias and Lights display is open now in the conservatory of Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park, with a Yule Ball theme inspired by one of the Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling.
The main room of the conservatory is decorated with white and blue bulbs, crystal-like fixtures and white poinsettias. All told, there are about 10,000 lights inside, Ryan Merritt, community relations supervisor for the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department, said.
Because the display is especially effective when it's dark outside, the conservatory will be open until 7 p.m. the next two Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21. Otherwise, hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.
Outdoor displays in the park include two 16-foot "streamer" trees — tree shapes made entirely of lights — next to the stone fountain, lights wound around all the trees in the Grand Allé, large lighted snowflakes attached to light poles, and lights completely covering the arches around the rose garden and the pergola.
Decorations made in past years by the vocational welding class at Davenport West High School also are on display, including a large gift box made of welded tubular steel, topped with a red metal bow, all strung with white lights, set up outside next to the conservatory.
And three large, lighted snowflakes are installed over the fountain in the park's rose garden, also made by teacher Andrew Zinn's welding class in partnership with the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department.
Outside, the number of lights is estimated at 25,000, Merritt said.
When the poinsettia display in the conservatory ends, the park will host a poinsettia giveaway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 11-12, in which the public can pick up a free plant of their choosing as long as supplies last.
The park is at 215 W. Central Park Ave.