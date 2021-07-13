 Skip to main content
Poker is back at Jumer's Casino
  • Updated
100120-qc-nws-jumers-02.JPG

Jumer's Casino and Hotel 

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island will reopen its Poker Room as the regional gaming and entertainment destination continues to restore guest amenities as COVID-19 conditions continue to improve.

Jumer’s Poker Room is set to reopen Wednesday and will be open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

“Many of our guests have been anticipating the reopening of the Poker Room because it’s an exclusive gaming experience in the Quad Cities,” said Travis Hankins, General Manager of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel. “We look forward to welcoming back our guests and additional team members.”

Quad-City Times​

