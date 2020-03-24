Police arrest man in connection with Davenport robbery

A 19-year-old Chicago man has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 22 armed robbery of the Brady Mart at 3107 Brady St., Davenport.

William Charlie Harris is one of two men Davenport police have been searching for in connection with the robbery.

Harris’ accomplice has not been identified.

However, Harris was identified as a suspect through DNA blood evidence collected during the investigation, according to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Richard Voy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harris is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

According to the arrest affidavit, Harris and his accomplice went to the store at 11:38 p.m. Aug. 22. They threatened the clerk with a handgun and stole money from the register, as well as used an object to break the glass display cases and stole several cell phones valued in excess of $1,000.

Harris was being held without bond Tuesday afternoon in the Scott County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about the robbery to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.