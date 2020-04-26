Police arrest Moline man after U-Haul robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A suspect in an armed robbery is being held in Rock Island County Jail after an overnight police chase.

Bradley L. Rhyne, 30, of Moline, is being held without bond on a felony charge of aggravated robbery.

The Moline Police Department is investigating an armed robbery about 6 p.m. Saturday at U-Haul, 4902 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

According to Detective Jon Leach:

Moline Police responded to a hold-up alarm at U-Haul and discovered a suspect had gone in the business and implied he had a gun.

The suspect, who demanded a store employee give him all the cash, fled on foot, heading west with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers got reports of the man running through nearby backyards and found Rhyne in a ravine near Moline Public Library. No one was injured during the robbery and police think Rhyne acted alone.