Police arrest Rock Island woman accused of throwing infant

Rock Island County authorities recently arrested a woman accused of throwing an infant, injuring his face.

Thin Ni Lah, 32, Rock Island, was charged with aggravated battery to a child and endangering the life or health of a child, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege she threw the child on Monday in Rock Island.

Officers were called at 1:29 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a child being abused in the area of 4 ½ Street and 13th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When the officers arrived, they found the child had visible injuries.

Authorities took the child to the hospital for treatment and further examination, where medical personnel determined the child had injuries that were consistent with abuse, according to police.

The infant was placed in Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody. His relationship to Lah was not specified by police or court records.

Police reports indicate officers arrested Lah at about 1:55 p.m. at the intersection to which police were first sent.

Lah made her first appearance on the charges earlier this week and is next scheduled to appear in court on April 12 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

She was being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

