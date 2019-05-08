Davenport Police arrested three boys in connection with a crashed stolen vehicle that occurred at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 14th and Fillmore streets.
According to a news release, Davenport officers were sent to the area of West 7th and Marquette streets after another officer spotted a white Lexus SUV that had been reported stolen out of Rock Island.
Officers converged on the area and then learned from dispatchers that the car had been dumped in an alley between West 14th and West 15th streets west of Fillmore Street.
Neighbors called 911 and gave officers descriptions of the three boys, all under age 14, who were seen running from the vehicle.
All three of the boys are charged with first-degree theft.
One of the boys also is charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying weapons as he was caught with a stun-gun, and interference with official acts involving a weapon.
Two of the boys were placed in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center while the third boy was released to his parents.
Anyone with information about this incident or other stolen vehicles is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, or leave an anonymous tip on the city's mobile apps, "CityConnect Davenport, IA," or "CrimeReports by Motorola."