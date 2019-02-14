Davenport police responded Thursday morning to a report of a firearm spotted inside a vehicle in the teacher's parking lot at Central High School.
According to information from the Davenport School District, the car, which did not have a parking tag, was parked in the south teacher parking lot.
A firearm was reportedly seen inside the vehicle.
Security personnel and administration went to the vehicle and the Davenport Police Department was called.
The car was under constant supervision until police arrived when it was determined there was no immediate threat to the building.
The incident is under investigation by Davenport police.
"Our parents of CHS students have been notified. Our school security personnel, administration, and staff were vigilant and acted promptly. We are proud of their quick response, and deeply appreciative of the quick support of the Davenport Police Department," the news release said.