Police responded to a call of a reported hit-and-run incident at 7:09 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Central Park Avenue and Fillmore, Davenport. One person was found injured at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where they are reportedly in critical condition. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Police called to hit-and-run
