Police called to hit-and-run
Police called to hit-and-run

Hit-and-run report in Davenport

Davenport police officers walk the street at Central Park and Fillmore Lane Monday night. Police responded to a call of a reported hit-and-run at 7:09 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Central Park Avenue and Fillmore. One person was found injured at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where they are reportedly in critical condition. More information will be released as it becomes available.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

