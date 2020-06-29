Police: Davenport man held without bond after slashing two cops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man is being held without bond in Scott County Jail after he allegedly stabbed two Davenport police officers and earlier threatened a woman on Monday.

Rick Timothy Sullivan, 36, is being held on two felony counts of assault on a police officer, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic-abuse assault with intent or displaying a weapon.

Here's what happened, official documents say:

Police responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a “domestic problem” in the 4000 block of Cresthill Drive, Davenport, where a woman said Sullivan became angry about tree cutters coming to cut down a tree.

She told officers Sullivan had a butter knife in his hand and came toward her, threatening to kill her while brandishing the knife. She backed up and Sullivan pushed her down, causing her to strike a coffee table with her chest and hit her knee.

She feared for her life and “sustained pain but no visible injuries.”