Police: Davenport man struck woman with chair, took sledge hammer to furniture

A Davenport man broke a chair over a woman's back and her vehicle, and took a sledge hammer to her furniture during a domestic assault in May, according to court records.

Davenport police were called at about 10 p.m. Friday to an apartment in the 900 block of E. 39th Street in reference to a harassment complaint.

According to a court records, Deanthony A. Echols, 23, sent threatening text messages to an unnamed defendant, stating, "I'm just coming to your house to kill."

He was charged with first-degree harassment. After being taken into custody, Echols confirmed his phone number, matching the victim's messages, court records state.

Echols, of 1215 Arlington Ave., was also charged on a warrant for felony domestic abuse assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and interference with officials acts.

According to court records, Echols used a sledge hammer May 9 to break a woman's furniture in the 2500 block of McKinley Avenue. He also broke a chair over the woman's back and vehicle, causing more than $3,200 worth of damage and cuts and scratches to her back and shoulders, according to court records.