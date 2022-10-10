Police: Davenport man used truck to ram patrol car, triggered standoff

A Davenport man arrested Sunday faces three felony charges stemming from an assault of a police officer that led to an hours-long standoff in Marquette Park.

David Joseph Tvedt is charged with assault on an officer while displaying a weapon, assault while committing a felony, and interference using a weapon — all felonies. He also faces the misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts.

According to the Davenport police, officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of W. George Washington Blvd. at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in reference to a disturbance call.

The responding officers were told Tvedt was destroying things inside the residence, possibly intoxicated, and was leaving in a white 2011 Ford F150 possibly headed to Marquette Park. Officers were told Tvedt was possibly armed.

The officers found Tvedt in the park, inside the Ford F150. When they tried to make contact with Tvedt, police said he put the vehicle in gear, drove off-road through the park, and sped toward a marked patrol car.

According to the police report, Tvedt " ... utilized his Ford F150 as a deadly weapon by intentionally and willfully ramming the front end of the occupied Davenport Police patrol vehicle, causing severe disabling damage for both vehicles ... The officer received minor injuries from the violent collision."

The police report went on to say, "A stand-off ensued with the defendant who refused to exit his vehicle for several hours yelling various threats and obscenities at officers. Tactical officers responded and had to deploy chemical agents within the Ford F150 to garner the defendant's surrender where he was taken into custody without further incident."

Tvedt was released after posting $15,000 bail. He is slated for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20 and will be represented by a public defender.