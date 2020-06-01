Police dispatched to reported shooting at Davenport Walmart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police were being dispatched to the Walmart on West Kimberly Road, Davenport, for a report of a shooting late Sunday evening.

Reporters have not confirmed whether shots were fired, but police dispatchers were heard saying a person had been wounded and an ambulance was seen leaving the area. The report was the latest on a night that sent police scrambling to area shopping centers to disperse crowds.

The unrest comes following the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week. The officers involved have been fired. The incident touched off protests across the nation. On Saturday, hundreds gathered in Davenport and later Rock Island. Local events were mostly peaceful.

On Sunday, however, police took a more confrontational approach, apparently worried about the potential for looting and vandalism.

At one point just after 11 p.m., the Northpark Mall lot was swarming with police cars. A crowd quickly dispersed.

Earlier, a vandal smashed a window near Dick's Sporting Goods, drawing more police cars.

About midnight at Walmart, a line of cars drove through the parking lot, people screaming from their windows as police cars descended on the scene. Other officers sped east away from the shopping center.

