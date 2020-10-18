Police diversity in the Illinois Quad-Cities: Diversity on the force brings new perspectives

The Illinois' Quad-City law enforcement agencies are comprised of the Rock Island, Moline and East Moline city police departments and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department.
Rock Island County has 141,879 residents, and about 22.5% are minorities. Yet of the 315 police officers and sheriff's deputies in the four law enforcement agencies, only 34 are non-white.
The four agencies say they have worked to improve diversity among staff, but recruiting and hiring staff reflective of a diverse community can be challenging.
Rock Island
Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said the department continues to work toward strategies to improve the recruitment and retention of individuals that are underrepresented in policing.
"A more reflective and diverse workforce can help to increase trust and improve relations within our communities," VenHuizen said. "Recruitment and retention in policing continues to be a challenge, especially when it comes to recruiting persons of color."
VenHuizen said the department recruits at a national and local level, holding police officer applicant workshops during the recruitment process "so anyone interested in becoming a Rock Island police officer can learn more about the organization and job duties, engagement with local community organizations to help promote recruitment, as well as attending local community and regional job fair events."
He said members of the department are in compliance with the mandates of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Police Community Relations Improvement Act, which includes racial diversity training.
The city provided additional cultural diversity training for all employees in September, including for members of the police department.
Moline
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said the department is diverse in race, ethnicity and gender.
"We appreciate our individual differences and perspectives that help us serve our community," Gault said. "Diversity brings different ideas, experiences and perspectives that leads to acceptance and respect both inside our organization and within our community. The Moline Police Department currently has a 14% racially diverse sworn workforce policing a community that is 16% diverse."
Gault said the department also has several officers that speak other languages to help better serve those whose native language is not English.
He said diversity training is ongoing in the department and is considered essential in improving service to the community.
"All members of the department completed racial profiling, implicit bias and cultural competency training in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020," he said. "The entire department last completed Implicit Bias During Interactions with Citizens and Suspects training in July 2020."
In addition, Gault said officers are required to complete training in civil rights; constitutional and proper use of law enforcement authority; cultural competency; human rights; mental health awareness; and procedural justice every three years.
"Many of those categories are covered annually, or even more frequently, in a variety of modern and updated training courses. We are constantly training."
East Moline
East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said the department strives to have a diverse workforce that reflects the community it serves.
When he was promoted to chief in January, Ramsey said he had the opportunity to participate in the the hiring process that took place in the spring.
"As part of our recruitment process this year, work was done with our human resource department as well as the city administrator and mayor to focus on diversity in our recruitment methods," he said. "As part of this we worked with a diversity consulting company to help with outreach to the minority population for the recruitment of police officers for the department.
"Unfortunately, COVID-19 put a big roadblock in the way that kept us from holding the recruiting events we were planning. Moving forward, when future hiring opens up, the plan is to continue this effort."
Ramsey said the city also has a three-member fire and police commission board that is directly involved in the hiring process. Currently the commission is made up of one Hispanic man, one Black man and one White man. He said his goal is to increase the diversity of the police department.
Diversity training is on-going, he said, and the department follows state training mandates that must be met on the topic of cultural competency every three years.
"We also work closely with Pastor Prentiss Wonder Harris from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline, who has had discussions with officers at the department about racial issues at role-call trainings, and this relationship will continue," he said.
Rock Island County
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said he has personally reached out to the community in search of minority candidates by speaking at Black churches and community organizations.
"I try to speak to diverse groups about applying for jobs at the Sheriff's Office," he said. "Unlike other agencies, the law enforcement purpose we serve is a lot larger. I not only have deputy sheriffs, I also have 60 correctional officers, I have telecommunicators, I have a maintenance department, I have bailiffs and other support staff. I do everything I can."
Bustos said he held deputy testing this summer and advertised on a local radio station in an effort to attract minority candidates.
"I was relatively successful with that," he said. "I had a 10% increase in applicants; we are trying all different methods to reach communities of color to apply for jobs."
Bustos said the challenge in recruiting minority candidates is related to the career itself.
"It's about trying to get people to think of law enforcement as a career who perhaps wouldn't think of it in other circumstances. Sometimes members of the diverse community don't think of law enforcement as a career they want. We are trying to highlight that it is a good career and they can do a lot of good, especially when we are better able to reflect our own community."
Bustos said he would to increase the number of Black deputies in the department.
"It brings different views; it depends on where you grew up, but it's going to bring a different perspective," he said. "We are always trying to do that."
