Police diversity in the Illinois Quad-Cities: Diversity on the force brings new perspectives

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 put a big roadblock in the way that kept us from holding the recruiting events we were planning. Moving forward, when future hiring opens up, the plan is to continue this effort."

Ramsey said the city also has a three-member fire and police commission board that is directly involved in the hiring process. Currently the commission is made up of one Hispanic man, one Black man and one White man. He said his goal is to increase the diversity of the police department.

Diversity training is on-going, he said, and the department follows state training mandates that must be met on the topic of cultural competency every three years.

"We also work closely with Pastor Prentiss Wonder Harris from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline, who has had discussions with officers at the department about racial issues at role-call trainings, and this relationship will continue," he said.

Rock Island County

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said he has personally reached out to the community in search of minority candidates by speaking at Black churches and community organizations.