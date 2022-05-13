Police, firefighters respond to semi rollover at I-88 and I-80 in East Moline

A semi overturned late Friday morning on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 80 to eastbound Interstate 88 causing a hazardous material spill, according to the Illinois State Police.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the state police, but it did result in a flammable liquid spilling. Motorists were being asked to use alternative routes if possible.

The interchange is just over the line where Illinois Routes 5 and 92 transition into Interstate 88. Traffic was still flowing on both interstates as of about 10:45 a.m., but but Exit 1A was closed except for emergency vehicles.

The semi, on its side, was white and was attached to a box trailer. Firefighters could be seen moving around it, and emergency vehicles were staged nearby. One of them was a ladder truck with its ladder extended.

The state police identified the liquid as UN1197.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration described the liquid as an extract or flavoring.

The state police did not provide further detail in its release about what investigators believe caused the crash.

