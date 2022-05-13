Police, firefighters respond to semi rollover at Illinois 5 and I-80 in East Moline

Firefighters and police are responding to an overturned semi on the ramps joining Illinois Route 5 and Interstate 80 in East Moline.
Exit 1A on Illinois Route 5 is closed to traffic as crews respond to and work to clear the scene.
