Police, firefighters respond to semi rollover at Illinois 5 and I-80 in East Moline

Firefighters and police responded to a semi rollover Friday morning, May 13, 2022, on the ramps joining Illinois Route 5 and Interstate 80 in East Moline. This is the view of the semi from exit 1A on Illinois Route 5. The exit is closed to traffic.

 Anthony Watt

Firefighters and police are responding to an overturned semi on the ramps joining Illinois Route 5 and Interstate 80 in East Moline.

Exit 1A on Illinois Route 5 is closed to traffic as crews respond to and work to clear the scene.

