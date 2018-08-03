An 8-year-old girl who rode her scooter in front of a truck and was struck Thursday night appears to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said Friday.
At 6:45 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the area of Hillside Drive and Crestview Drive.
Kimball said the investigation shows that the girl was riding the scooter down an incline out of Hillside Court, “blew through” the intersection, and rode in front of a truck that was pulling out from a side street.
Kimball said that the driver and an eye witness said that the truck was driving at speeds below the posted speed limit when it struck the girl.
The girl was taken to a local hospital and was later airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where she remained Friday.
The driver of the truck will not be cited, Kimball said.