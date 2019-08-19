The driver who drove a truck into the Mississippi River early Saturday has been identified as David Caisse, 33, of East Moline.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeffrery E. Bladel said Caisse was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street with non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been filed pending test results that are expected within the next few weeks.
Caisse drove a Chevrolet truck through a heavy fence and into the river at 2:24 a.m. Saturday at Marquette Street.
Crews, including at least one diver, aboard first-responder boats worked for some time Saturday morning to locate the submerged silver 2018 Silverado. Fred's Towing removed it from the water shortly after 10 a.m.
While crews worked to remove the vehicle from the river, a crowd gathered to take pictures and watch the proceedings.