DAVENPORT -- The front door at 2426 N. Michigan Ave. stands slightly ajar. Photos adorn the wall of the smallish home in a quiet portion of Davenport's northwest corridor.
Snow falls, covering the downed tree branches in the front yard. A light at the home's back door shines. An empty blue cooler sits next to the garage.
At 1:06 a.m. Sunday, police were summoned to the home where they would find one person dead from a gunshot wound.
"We heard nothing until the eight squad cars arrived,'' said Carol Ramsey, who lives one door north of the house where the alleged shooting took place."It's a quiet neighborhood; I certainly didn't expect this.''
Accident? Intentional? No one at this point, can say.
Ramsey says she believes a mother, two young girls and two teenage males live in the rented home. According to assessor's records of Scott County, the home is owned by an Eldridge couple.
"We knew the mother only that she would always wave to us when she was coming and going,'' Ramsey, a retired Oscar Mayer employee, said. "Nothing that would make you think something could happen like this. My teenage granddaughter had talked occasionally with the two boys.''
Davenport Police said it is continuing to investigate and asked that anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the app, CityConnect Davenport IA.