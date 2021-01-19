Police investigate pedestrian death in Davenport

Latest: Davenport police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

Police, along with Davenport Fire and Medic EMS, were called at 7:09 p.m., Monday, to the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane to a report of an unresponsive person in the street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male had been struck by an unknown vehicle near the 1900 block of N. Washington St. and dragged to the 2600 block of N. Fillmore Lane where he was discovered by a passerby, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

The vehicle fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.

The victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators from the Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

