Police investigate shots-fired incident at NorthPark Mall

Law enforcement officials were investigating a shots-fired incident Thursday evening at NorthPark Mall, 320 West Kimberly Road, in Davenport in which two people were injured.

At about 5:15 p.m., multiple squad cars and two ambulances were on the scene where gunfire was reported.

Inside the mall, there were two gunshot victims, and both were treated by MEDICS. An adult male was transported to Genesis Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, according to a news release from the police department, while an adult female was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The news release said there apparently was a dispute between two groups of people, and the situation escalated with shots being fired.

As of 5:55 p.m., there were at least 10 law enforcement vehicles on the east side of the mall. Officials from the Iowa State Patrol, Eldridge Police Department and Davenport Police Department were on the scene.

The investigation was continuing.

Davenport Police asks anyone with information to call them at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the "P3 Tips" mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

