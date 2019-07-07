{{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating a death at Blackhawk Hotel, Davenport. They were called there after 10 p.m., Sunday.

Three squad cars were parked outside the hotel at 11:45 p.m. The scene was otherwise quiet, there was no sign the hotel had been evacuated.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags