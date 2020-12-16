Police investigating a homicide in Rock Island

A Tuesday night motor vehicle crash in Rock Island has turned into a homicide investigation.
Rock Island police were called at 6:52 p.m. to a crash with injuries in the 600 block of 42nd Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a two-car crash scene. One of the drivers, a juvenile male, had a gunshot wound.
Support Local Journalism
He was transported by ambulance to Unity Point Hospital where he died.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.