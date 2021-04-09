 Skip to main content
Police investigating fatal crash in Davenport
Police investigating fatal crash in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department, Davenport Fire Department and Medic EMS responded at approximately 3:43 a.m. Friday morning to the area of W River Drive and Blue Grass Court after a report of a subject struck by a semi.

According to a release sent out by the Davenport Police, preliminary investigation revealed an adult male was walking eastbound in the center lane of W River Drive and was struck from behind by a semi traveling in the same lane and direction.

The driver of the semi remained on the scene.

Investigators from the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash. No further details were made available.

