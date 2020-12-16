 Skip to main content
Police investigating killing of Sherrard teen in Rock Island
Police investigating killing of Sherrard teen in Rock Island

  Updated
The victim of a Tuesday night shooting in Rock Island was a 16-year-old Sherrard teen.

Officers were called about 6:52 p.m. to the the 600 block of 42nd Avenue to investigate a report of a vehicle crash with injuries, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, they found that two cars had crashed and that one of the drivers had been shot. The wounded driver was sent to Unity Point-Trinity, Rock Island where he died.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the boy was Dylan J. McCalester, 16, Sherrard.

Gustafson said an autopsy performed Wednesday indicated McCalester's preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. He could not provide further information about McCalester, but said his office and the Rock Island police were continuing the investigation.

The police department said no further details were available about the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.

The department asks that anyone with information related to McCalester's killing contact the police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500 or through the P3 Tips app.

