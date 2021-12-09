Police investigating possible threat against Davenport school

There is extra police presence at Davenport North High School after a possible threat was found on social media.
The post was found and reported late Wednesday afternoon, Davenport Community School District spokesman Mike Vondran said. The district is not completely sure the threat referenced Davenport North, but is not discounting potential danger.
"This has happened before in social media due to lots of cross over use across the country however the DCSD takes any and all possible threats very seriously," Vondran said.
The post is being investigated by the Davenport Police Department, who has also placed more police officers on the campus, Vondran said.
Further details about the nature of the threat and who might be responsible for it were not available Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Anthony Watt
