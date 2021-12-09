Police investigating possible threats against two Quad-Cities schools

Social media postings deemed threatening led to police investigations in two separate Quad-Cities school districts.
In Moline, the post involved Wilson Middle School, according to Moline-Coal Valley School District spokeswoman Candace Sountris. It was uploaded to a student's Snapchat account on Wednesday.
The Moline Police Department was at the home of the student suspected of uploading the post within an hour of it being uploaded, according to the message sent to Wilson families on Thursday afternoon.
"A school threat assessment was initiated," the message states. "Appropriate steps were taken with the student, who will not be at school as we continue moving forward."
The Moline police said the post was made by a 13-year-old girl.
"Detectives interviewed the student, the family and searched school property including lockers," according to a police news release.
Police also investigated the student's home, the release states. The family cooperated with the inquiry. No weapons were found.
"The investigation is still ongoing," the release states. "The Moline-Coal Valley School District implemented safety plans, and the student is not in the academic buildings pending further proceedings by the school. The Moline Police Department has referred the case to Juvenile Court Services for further evaluation in the juvenile justice system."
The other incident involved Davenport North High School.
That post was also found and reported late Wednesday afternoon, district spokesman Mike Vondran said. The district is not completely sure the message referenced Davenport North but is not discounting potential danger.
"This has happened before in social media due to lots of crossover use across the country, however the DCSD takes any and all possible threats very seriously," Vondran said.
The post is being investigated by the Davenport Police Department, which has also placed more police officers on the campus, Vondran said.
Davenport police spokesman Owen Farrell said officers were conducting extra patrols in the area and the investigation into the post was ongoing.
Further details about what was posted or the stage of that investigation were not available Thursday.
Both departments said that anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers, 309-762-9500. They can also use the P3 Tips app. Students have their own app: P3 Campus.