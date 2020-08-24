Police locate 11-year-old girl who went missing Monday

Return to homepage ×
A missing 11-year-old Davenport girl has been located and reunited with her family.
Hailey Williams went missing Monday morning.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue about 9:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a runaway, according to a news release.
Breasia Terrell, 10, also of Davenport, remains missing since she last was seen July 10.
