Police locate 11-year-old girl who went missing Monday
Police locate 11-year-old girl who went missing Monday

A missing 11-year-old Davenport girl has been located and reunited with her family.

Hailey Williams went missing Monday morning.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue about 9:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a runaway, according to a news release.

Breasia Terrell, 10, also of Davenport, remains missing since she last was seen July 10.

