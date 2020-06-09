Police on scene of car crash in Rock Island
  Updated
Rock Island police remained on the scene of a vehicle crash late Tuesday night that occurred at 25th Street and 18th Avenue.

No information about the persons involved or what caused the crash were available. Police took photos of the scene.

