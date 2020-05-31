Police: Protester who threw rocks at Scott Co. Courthouse had loaded pistol

A Davenport man who allegedly threw rocks Saturday evening at Scott County Courthouse during an otherwise peaceful demonstration was held overnight in that same facility, which also houses Scott County Jail.
Matthew William Ponciano, 18, faces a felony charge of carrying weapons, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
The rock-throwing incident occurred during a protest, part of others across the nation, over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of a police officer in Minneapolis.
Witnesses identified Ponciano as the rock thrower at the county courthouse.
When police found Ponciano, they said they could plainly see a pistol in his waistband. It was a loaded 9-mm Patriot FMK 9 for which Ponciano has no permit.
Officers also found a plastic bag with 25 pills of 100 milligrams of a drug used to treat nerve pain and as an anti-convulsant, according to court documents. The defendant did not have a valid prescription for the pills.
Officers also found a working black digital scale, an additional holster and loose ammunition.
Ponciano was held in Scott County Jail until 8:42 a.m. Sunday, when he was released on his own recognizance.
He is scheduled to appear Friday in Scott County Court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.