Police: Protester who threw rocks at Scott Co. Courthouse had loaded pistol

A Davenport man who allegedly threw rocks Saturday evening at Scott County Courthouse during an otherwise peaceful demonstration was held overnight in that same facility, which also houses Scott County Jail.

Matthew William Ponciano, 18, faces a felony charge of carrying weapons, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

The rock-throwing incident occurred during a protest, part of others across the nation, over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of a police officer in Minneapolis.

Witnesses identified Ponciano as the rock thrower at the county courthouse.

When police found Ponciano, they said they could plainly see a pistol in his waistband. It was a loaded 9-mm Patriot FMK 9 for which Ponciano has no permit.