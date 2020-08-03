Police pursuit involves two crashes on 16th Street, Davenport

A Cadillac rests on the sidewalk after crashing with a Davenport police vehicle Monday at the intersection of 16th Street and Fillmore in Davenport.
A wrecker driver looks over a motorcycle that was hit at the intersection of 16th Street and Division on Monday in Davenport.
Davenport police investigate a Cadillac as it rest on the sidewalk after crashing with a Davenport police vehicle Monday at the intersection of 16th Street and Fillmore in Davenport.
Two crashes happened on 16th Street after a police pursuit Monday evening in Davenport. A motorcyclist was transported by ambulance from the scene on Division Street.
After a police pursuit, two crashes happened Monday evening: One at 16th and Division streets and another, shown here, at 16th and Fillmore streets just a few blocks away.
A robbery, a police pursuit and two crashes happened within minutes of each other Monday evening.
The robbery was reported at Big 10 Mart, 5310 N. Brady St., Davenport, about 6 p.m.
Minutes later, police began to pursue a vehicle, and two crashes happened: one at 16th and Division streets and another at 16th and Fillmore streets just a few blocks away.
A motorcyclist was transported from the scene at 16th and Division. At the other crash, a squad car and a passenger vehicle were involved.
No other details were available late Monday.
This is a developing story.
