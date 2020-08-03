You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police pursuit involves two crashes on 16th Street, Davenport

Police pursuit involves two crashes on 16th Street, Davenport

{{featured_button_text}}

A robbery, a police pursuit and two crashes happened within minutes of each other Monday evening. 

The robbery was reported at Big 10 Mart, 5310 N. Brady St., Davenport, about 6 p.m. 

Minutes later, police began to pursue a vehicle, and two crashes happened: one at 16th and Division streets and another at 16th and Fillmore streets just a few blocks away. 

A motorcyclist was transported from the scene at 16th and Division. At the other crash, a squad car and a passenger vehicle were involved. 

No other details were available late Monday. 

This is a developing story.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News