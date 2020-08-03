Police pursuit involves two crashes on 16th Street, Davenport

A robbery, a police pursuit and two crashes happened within minutes of each other Monday evening.

The robbery was reported at Big 10 Mart, 5310 N. Brady St., Davenport, about 6 p.m.

Minutes later, police began to pursue a vehicle, and two crashes happened: one at 16th and Division streets and another at 16th and Fillmore streets just a few blocks away.

A motorcyclist was transported from the scene at 16th and Division. At the other crash, a squad car and a passenger vehicle were involved.

No other details were available late Monday.

This is a developing story.

