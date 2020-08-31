 Skip to main content
Police release name of man killed in rural Port Byron crash
Police release name of man killed in rural Port Byron crash

Updated: Terrance Graff, 66, of Walnut, Illinois, died Friday in a single-vehicle crash near Port Byron, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash occurred at 8 a.m. in the 12900 block of 256th Street North.

Investigators said Graff was driving a Ford Festiva and failed to negotiate the curve on 256th Street North.

The car left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Graff was pronounced dead at the scene.

