Police release name of man killed in rural Port Byron crash

Updated: Terrance Graff, 66, of Walnut, Illinois, died Friday in a single-vehicle crash near Port Byron, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said.
The crash occurred at 8 a.m. in the 12900 block of 256th Street North.
Investigators said Graff was driving a Ford Festiva and failed to negotiate the curve on 256th Street North.
The car left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Graff was pronounced dead at the scene.
