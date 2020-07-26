Police respond to gunfire Sunday on West 6th Street, Davenport

Return to homepage ×
Police responded to gunfire shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on West 6th Street, Davenport.
Neighbors in the area said shots were fired from a vehicle.
Police searched the area for projectiles. One woman said a shot hit her house in the area, which is near the roundabout by Cafe on Vine.
Linda Cook
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
