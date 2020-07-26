You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police respond to gunfire Sunday on West 6th Street, Davenport
breaking topical

Police respond to gunfire Sunday on West 6th Street, Davenport

{{featured_button_text}}
Police at 1000 block of W. 6th Street, Davenport

A heavy police presence was on the 1000 block of West 6th Street, Davenport, after reports of gunfire from a vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

 Linda Cook

Police responded to gunfire shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on West 6th Street, Davenport.

Neighbors in the area said shots were fired from a vehicle.

Police searched the area for projectiles. One woman said a shot hit her house in the area, which is near the roundabout by Cafe on Vine.

0
3
0
2
6

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News