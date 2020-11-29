 Skip to main content
Police respond to shots fired inside Davenport's NorthPark Mall
Police respond to shots fired inside Davenport's NorthPark Mall

Davenport police are investigating a shooting at NorthPark Mall that occurred at 11:41 a.m. Sunday.

In a news release, Davenport police said that two groups of people were in a verbal argument when someone from one of the groups drew a handgun and fired two shots at the other group. 

Everyone then ran. 

Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. 

A portion of the mall was temporarily shut down where officers found shell casings.

Police did not find anyone with injuries at the scene. 

The mall is now open for normal business. 

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at "qccrimestoppers.com."

