Police respond to two stabbings in Illinois Quad-Cities Sunday

Police in the Illinois Quad-Cities responded to two stabbings in less than 24 hours Sunday, one in East Moline and one in Moline.
East Moline
A Rock Island man faces a felony charge of aggravated domestic battery after East Moline police responded to an early-morning disturbance.
Police arrived at the 1100 block of 16th Avenue at 2:45 a.m. in response to a disturbance between a man and a woman, police said in a news release on the East Moline Police Department Facebook page.
The suspect had fled to Rock Island. With the assistance of Rock Island police, he was found and taken into custody.
Martin Cerda, 57, of Rock Island, is being held without bond until his scheduled Rock Island County Court appearance at 1 p.m. Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
The woman, who suffered multiple stab wounds to her back and head, was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, and was reported stable Sunday.
East Moline police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call East Moline police at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
Moline
The condition of a man reported stabbed at about 4 p.m. Sunday on the 3500 block of 70th Street remained unknown late Sunday.
Moline Detective Sgt. Justin Yuvan said the incident happened at an apartment complex. The man who had been stabbed was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.
Another man had minor injuries but was not stabbed, Yuvan said. "Everyone involved is accounted for, and there is no threat to the general public," he said late Sunday.
Yuvan said police will release more information about the incident Monday.