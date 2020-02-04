Police say robbers torched bowling alley in Waterloo

Police who arrived at the scene found items from Maple Lanes scattered around the neighborhood. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 319-291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).