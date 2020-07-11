Police searched sex offender's apartment for missing Davenport girl

Police are holding a registered sex offender after searching his apartment for a missing 10-year-old Davenport girl.

Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, is in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond for providing false information to police about his place of residence. He has not been charged in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell of Davenport.

Terrell was last seen Friday in the 2700 block of 53rd Street. According to court records, police searched Dinkins' apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St. later that afternoon.

Police could not be reached for comment Saturday morning. On Friday, they said they searched several locations throughout the day, including the lagoon at Credit Island while the girl's family looked on.

"If anybody sees anything or has heard anything we certainly could use the assistance and the call," Major Jeff Bladel of the Davenport Police Department said Friday night. "Right now we don't have any location on where she's at."

Dinkins has a long criminal record, including convictions for selling crack cocaine, sexually abusing a young girl and failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the jail a little after 9 p.m. Friday and made a first appearance in court Saturday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

