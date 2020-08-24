Police seek information about girl who went missing Monday

-
Davenport police seek information about Hailey Williams, 11, who went missing Monday morning.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue about 9:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a runaway, according to a news release.
Hailey is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, Caucasian, with brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.
She last was seen in the area of 3800 Bridge Ave. wearing a black shirt with "LOL" on the front, white leggings with pink-and-purple flowers, a Pokemon backpack and a red face covering with gold-and-green flowers on it.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.
Breasia Terrell, 10, also of Davenport, remains missing since she last was seen July 10.
