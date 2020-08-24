Police seek information about girl who went missing Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police seek information about Hailey Williams, 11, who went missing Monday morning.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue about 9:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a runaway, according to a news release.

Hailey is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, Caucasian, with brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She last was seen in the area of 3800 Bridge Ave. wearing a black shirt with "LOL" on the front, white leggings with pink-and-purple flowers, a Pokemon backpack and a red face covering with gold-and-green flowers on it.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.

Breasia Terrell, 10, also of Davenport, remains missing since she last was seen July 10.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.