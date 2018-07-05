Muscatine Police Department has identified a suspect in relation to a large theft of brass vases from Memorial Park Cemetery.
Police are seeking Thomas Edgar Thornburg, 44, for the alleged theft.
The missing vases were reported to police June 22. Police have since found a large number of the vases and have returned them to the owners.
Police ask that if anyone knows the whereabouts of Thomas Thornburg, to contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, or the local police department where he is located.
— Journal Staff