Police: Shoplifter hits Walmart twice

"On January 9, 2021, this (pictured) suspect was seen entering Walmart in Moline. He selected 7 video games, hid them in his coat and proceeded to the family restroom in the rear of the store. The suspect then removed the games from their packaging and exited Walmart. On January 11, he is seen entering Walmart again and stealing 8 more video games in the same manner as the first time. Total value of the stolen games is $338."