Police: Some cattle died when truck overturned on Interstate 80

Some cattle died when a cattle truck overturned on Interstate 80 late Thursday.

A Davenport Police media spokesperson did not say how many, and it was unclear how many cattle were in the load.

Portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 280 were shut down for more than two hours early Friday as authorities attempted to herd 20 to 25 head of cattle roaming the medians after a cattle truck overturned late Thursday.

Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff's deputies, Iowa State Patrol as well as the Davenport Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire and Durant Fire Departments were working to keep the cattle off of the roadway.

Police said the crash occurred at 11:05 p.m. Thursday as a semi with a load of cattle overturned on the north side embankment as the driver attempted to exit westbound I-80 onto southbound I-280.

The driver was not injured in the accident.

Police were trying to get resources to the scene, such as cattle trailers, to get the cattle out of the medians. It took 12 hours to round up the escaped cattle that could be found.

Around 12:40 a.m. Friday, westbound Interstate 280 was shut down at the Kimberly Road exit, while both lanes of I-80 were shut down.