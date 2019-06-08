A police standoff involving a search warrant continued late Saturday in a residential neighborhood near Fifth Avenue and Third Street in Moline.
Police used a loudspeaker to tell at least one person at 330 5th Ave. to come out with hands raised.
While traffic was diverted from the area and paramedics arrived at the scene, a crowd of people gathered on porches, sidewalks and in the street to watch, photo and film the proceedings.
The incident started shortly before 8 pm.
“We are not leaving,” one officer said through the loudspeaker. "We know you’re in there.
"There’s a phone at the bottom of the stairs," the officer continued. "Answer the phone or call 911 and they will transfer you to us."
Over and over, officers asked people inside to come out. "Occupants of 330 5th Avenue, this is the Moline police Department. We have a valid search warrant for the residence and we are not leaving."
They continued to ask that the person or persons inside leave immediately from the front of the residence "with nothing in your hands and your hands raised."
"We need to talk about what’s going on," officers said. "We can explain the situation. We don't want anyone to get hurt."