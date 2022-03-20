 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police standoff with armed individual near Davenport mall ends with apparent suicide

 Barb Ickes

At least an hour-long standoff with an armed individual ended with an apparent suicide Sunday afternoon.

The incident drew 100 to 200 spectators along West Kimebrly Road and occurred outside the Burger King near the intersection of West Kimberly and Main Street near NorthPark Mall.

Kimberly Road was completely shutdown from roughly Brady Street to Welcome Way.

Police negotiators and SWAT team members responded to the scene, where a reporter and photographer saw a SWAT vehicle and officers with weapons drawn positioned outside the Burger King and neighboring Kwik Star gas station and convenience store.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated

